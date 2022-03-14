Five things we learned from the 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball season

The 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball season was unpredictable, to say the least. After former coach Mark Turgeon’s sudden departure, the Terps failed to live up to high expectations, suffering their first losing season in 29 years.
From Maryland’s lack of depth to the team’s willingness to keep fighting, here are five things we learned from a turbulent season.
Even with the additions of Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese, Maryland still struggled against the league’s top big men.
Last season, Maryland lacked the size to compete against the Big Ten’s premier centers like Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. To combat against the size and physicality of the league’s big men, Turgeon picked up freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances) and Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab.
“We [weren’t] built for last year’s Big Ten,” Turgeon said in October. “You look at our teams where we’ve been successful, we had low post scoring. [Wahab] is really good down there. It gives you more ways to score.”
Turgeon thought the Terps were more equipped for conference play. However, he didn’t last long enough to see his plan unfold.
After Wahab scored in double figures during the first two games, he struggled mightily, finishing the season averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Last season, Wahab was a key figure in Georgetown’s run to a Big East tournament title, recording 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. However, Big Ten play proved to be a different animal, as he was a nonfactor at times.
In January, Wahab went through a five-game stretch in which he averaged 3.2 points per contest. Whenever he got the ball in the post, he struggled against the opposing team’s defensive pressure, forcing him to either turn the ball over or take an ill-advised shot.
Even though Reese only averaged 5.7 points off the bench, he showed promise. Performances against Minnesota (12 points) and Nebraska (13 points) showcased the 6-foot-9 forward’s potential to be a program cornerstone.
“He’s skilled,” interim coach Danny Manning said in January. “We’ve seen him knock down 3-pointers, drive the basketball, throw backdoor passes, contest shots at the rim [and] play good post defense. He’s a baby at the end of the day and just learning what Big Ten play is all about.”
But Reese also showed he still has a lot of growing to do. Despite being Maryland’s best bench player, Reese lacked the size to play against opposing teams’ post players and had a hard time staying on the floor, as consistently got into foul trouble.
During Maryland’s 76-72 loss to Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, Reese committed three fouls in 14 minutes, while he and Wahab combined for zero points on 0-for-5 shooting.
Maryland’s lack of depth was noticeable.
After being active in the transfer portal, Maryland entered the season expecting to be eight to nine players deep. Players like sophomore Ian Martinez and graduate transfer Xavier Green were meant to complement the Terps’ starting five of graduate transfer Fatts Russell, senior Eric Ayala, junior Hakim Hart, junior Donta Scott and Wahab.
However, Maryland’s bench provided little to no offensive production as the Terps had to rely heavily on Ayala, Russell, Hart and Scott. This season, those four players made up more than 70% of the Terps’ offensive production while playing more than 30 minutes a game.
Even though Green was a solid wing defender, he only averaged 2.3 points while taking less than three shots per game. Martinez, a transfer from Utah, averaged close to three points per game while shooting 32.9% on 2.9 attempts.
Martinez fell out of the rotation in the middle of the season when he played only three minutes in a span of four games. The sophomore came to life when he recorded a combined eight steals in victories over Nebraska and Penn State, but he finished the season averaging just 0.8 points in the last four games.
Sophomore guard Marcus Dockery, sophomore forward Pavlo Dziuba and graduate student Simon Wright barely touched the court, each playing less than five minutes a game.
After being one of the top defensive teams in the league last season, Maryland took a step back.
Under Turgeon, Maryland was known for its defense. In the previous three seasons, the Terps ranked in the top 50 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. When the Terps clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title in 2020, they ranked 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.4). Maryland’s defense was essential in its NCAA tournament win over UConn last season, as the Terps held a Huskies team led by first-round NBA draft pick James Bouknight to 54 points on 32.3% shooting.
Losing players like Darryl Morsell — last year’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, who transferred to Marquette — and Aaron Wiggins — who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA draft — hurt.
The Terps had an adjusted defensive efficiency of 99.5 while ranking 12th in the league in opponents’ points per game (70.7). After ranking second in the Big Ten in opponent field-goal percentage last season, the Terps dropped to ninth (.433).
After Maryland allowed the second-most points in program history and the most by an opponent at Xfinity Center in a 110-87 loss to Iowa on Feb. 10, Russell said the team’s lack of effort attributed to its defensive woes.
“We just got to give 100% for the whole game,” he said. “We can’t keep talking about it.”
Maryland’s defense was one of the main reasons for its slow starts. On Thursday, the Terps allowed the Spartans to shoot 57.1% from the field and 7-for-11 from the 3-point line in the first half to secure a 43-34 lead.
Maryland, however, had moments when it looked solid on defense. The Terps held then-No. 3 Purdue to 62 points in a one-point loss Feb. 13 and limited then-No. 22 Ohio State to 36.2% shooting in a 75-60 victory Feb. 27.
Even against Michigan State in the conference tournament, Maryland’s defensive pressure forced the Spartans to commit 11 turnovers in the second half, which nearly led to a stunning 20-point comeback.
“They shot 57% in the first half,” Manning said. “The second half we just tried to stay a little bit closer to shooters, do a better job of staying in front of the basketball and not having to help as much.”
Key players struggled to be consistent.
Players like Ayala, Scott and even Russell, who ended the season on a high note, had stretches in which they were the best players on the floor and moments when they were flat-out cold.
Scott (12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game) scored less than 10 points in four of the first six games. The he suddenly got hot, scoring in double figures in 10 straight games, including a 25-point performance in a win over Illinois on Jan. 21.
Earlier in the season, Ayala scored at least 16 points in seven straight games. But during Maryland’s five-game losing streak later in the season, the senior guard averaged 9.5 points on a combined 9-for-39 (23%) shooting.
Russell took some time adjusting to Big Ten play after a standout career at Rhode Island. In back-to-back losses to Rutgers and Michigan in January, Russell combined for 15 points on a 4-for-17 shooting. When Maryland lost to Ohio State on the road, Russell shot 5-for-15.
Russell took his game to another level towards the end of the season, averaging 20.7 points in the final nine games to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention along with Ayala.
When Ayala and Russell got going, Maryland was hard to stop. They combined for 50 points in the upset win over the Buckeyes, and they each scored 19 points in the victory over then-No. 20 Florida in December.
If Maryland received consistent production from its key players, things might have been different.
Despite everything that happened, Maryland continued to fight.
Trailing 57-37 early in the second half Thursday against Michigan State, the Terps appeared out of the game. Suddenly, they started generating turnovers and Russell and Scott traded baskets to help cut the deficit to two points with 16 seconds left.
That’s what Maryland did all year. When this team had every reason to give up, they never quit and remained competitive in almost every game they played.
“This team fights,” Russell said. “We’ve been through a lot. Nobody ever quit, nobody ever put their head down. We have a team full of fighters in the locker room there, and I’m just proud of everything.”
When Maryland played Wisconsin at home in January, the Terps went down 29-8 in the first half before making a valiant comeback effort in a 70-69 loss. Without Ayala in a road game against Purdue, the Terps still nearly pulled off the upset.
Even after the Terps started 3-11 in conference play, they still believed they were a dangerous team. They backed up that belief by winning four of their last six regular-season games to clinch a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament.
“That’s been the personality of our group,” Manning said. “We have a bunch of guys that compete in battle.”
Yes, the season wasn’t what many expected. But you have to give credit to the Terps for trying to make the most out of a roller-coaster season.
“We’ve been battling all year,” Ayala said. “We fought a lot of adversity this year, and I think Manning as well, too, because it wasn’t as easy on him. He came in a situation where he wasn’t expecting to be a head coach this late in the season, and he did a hell of a job of keeping us together and fighting.”