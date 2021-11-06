3 takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s exhibition victory over Fayetteville State

In a final tuneup before Tuesday’s season opener against Quinnipiac, the Maryland men’s basketball team defeated Fayetteville State, 89-40, in an exhibition on Friday night.
From graduate transfer guard Fatts Russell’s impressive outing to the Terps finally having stability at the center position, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s win over the Broncos at the Xfinity Center:
Fatts Russell was a problem
One of the best sequences of the game came from Russell, a graduate student transfer from Rhode Island. With 8:07 left in the first half and the shot clock winding down, Russell nailed a contested 3-pointer.
After the basket, Ayala grabbed a defensive rebound before throwing the ball across the court to Russell, who converted a layup while getting fouled.
Russell finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. He also played solid on-ball defense, picking up two steals.
“[Russell] might be as complete of a guy that I’ve had a while,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “He can do it on both ends. He is really smart. He’s making the right passes, the right decisions. ... His speed is remarkable. Defensively, he’s always in the right spot.”
Russell was the fastest player on the court and should be expected for most games this year. During the opening minutes of the second half, he burst toward the basket and converted a layup. Defenders had a hard time guarding Russell one-on-one, as he sped past them effortlessly.
Maryland never had a true point guard last season. Russell showed Friday night that he could be the solution as he played with a sense of energy that can change a game.
Maryland has stability in the frontcourt
Besides not having a true point guard, Maryland’s lack of size was problematic last season. Turgeon solved that issue by landing junior transfer Qudus Wahab from Georgetown and freshman Julian Reese.
Reese and Wahab had solid performances Friday and provided optimism in Maryland’s ability to compete against some of the top big men in the conference this season.
Wahab went 5-for-5 from the field and had 12 points to go with six rebounds, but that was expected. Reese, meanwhile, showed he will be a key rotational player for the Terps. The former St. Frances Academy standout had 16 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.
“[Reese] showed you that he can be a really good player,” Turgeon said. “He has great hands he [and] can finish around the basket. He has a great presence about him. It’s good to have low-post scoring.”
Turgeon said Reese would likely be Maryland’s backup center but has a chance to play alongside Wahab as he continues to develop.
“It’s not in our immediate game plan, but it could be something that after the New Year that we do,” Turgeon said. “He’s a really good player, and you want to keep your best players on the floor.”
Turgeon said Maryland struggled generating points in the paint, requiring the team to settle for outside shots. If Maryland can get Reese and Wahab to dominate in the paint daily, the Terps offense will be just as dangerous as their defense.
“When you have to [double team] [Wahab] then you got all four of us on the perimeter, it’s scary,” Russell said. “We got a lot of great shooters around the perimeter and [Wahab] is a force down there so, it makes us hard to guard.”
Ian Martinez provided a spark off the bench
Martinez, a sophomore transfer from Utah, didn’t shoot well and had five points on 1-for-4 shooting. However, he made up for it on the defensive end, using his wingspan to block two shots and get two steals while playing disruptive on-ball defense. He also showed off his playmaking ability with four assists.
Martinez, who suffered a torn meniscus over the summer, was a part of Maryland’s bench rotation that consisted of Reese and graduate transfer Xavier Green. Turgeon expects Martinez to play around 20 minutes off the bench while alternating between both guard positions.
“He’s a great on-ball defender,” Turgeon said. “He did have some nice blocks, which is good. He plays with control on offense. He makes the right decisions.”
Martinez gave fans a taste of his athleticism. During the final minutes of the first half, Martinez nearly dunked on a Fayetteville State defender.
“He’s the most athletic person I’ve ever been around,” Russell said. “I have never seen anyone jump like him before. He makes really good decisions when he gets into the paint, and he’s a freak athlete.”
QUINNIPIAC@NO. 21 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Stream: Big Ten Plus
Radio: 105.7 FM