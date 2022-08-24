Maryland men’s basketball lands 4-star small forward DeShawn Harris-Smith

Maryland men’s basketball landed four-star small forward DeShawn Harris-Smith on Wednesday, marking first-year coach Kevin Willard’s biggest recruiting victory yet.

Smith, a Class of 2023 recruit who plays for Paul VI in Fairfax, Virginia, is ranked the top player in Virginia and the No. 39 player in the country, according to 247Sports. He picked the Terps over Indiana, Xavier, Penn State and Villanova. He also fielded offers from LSU, Georgetown, Iowa and Butler.

Smith is Maryland’s second top 100 player in the 2023 class, joining four-star guard and No. 96 overall player Jamie Kaiser Jr., who committed earlier this month.

The Terps’ recruiting class, which now consists of Smith, Kaiser and St. Frances standout Jahnathan Lamothe, one of the top players in Maryland, was ranked No. 15 in the nation by 247Sports before Smith’s commitment and is likely to jump into the top 10.

Smith and Kaiser, who played at Bishop Ireton before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, hail from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Former coach Mark Turgeon only landed three players — Melo Trimble, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Reese Mona — from the WCAC during his more than 10-year tenure in College Park.

In the past, Maryland made a push for former Paul VI players Jeremy Roach, Frank Howard and Brandon Slater, all of whom decided to play elsewhere.

“I know for a couple of our guys, there was a log jam of guys in their position,” Paul VI coach Glenn Farello told The Baltimore Sun in February. “He recruited players that were doing pretty well, and our guys had opportunities to play early on elsewhere.”

Before Maryland hired Willard in March, athletic director Damon Evans emphasized the importance of Turgeon’s successor recruiting local talent. “The DMV is one of the most fertile recruiting grounds for basketball prospects,” he said. “If we can recruit in this area, we will have great success here.”

Willard secured one Class of 2022 recruit in Noah Batchelor, who is from Frederick County and played for St. Maria Goretti and Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City before transferring to IMG Academy. He was ranked the No. 46 small forward and the No. 221 overall player from the recruiting class, according to 247Sports, but the Terps’ largely reloaded their roster through the transfer portal by adding Jahmir Young, a former DeMatha standout who starred at Charlotte, Jahari Long from Seton Hall, Donald Carey from Georgetown and Patrick Emilien from St. Francis Brooklyn.

Young, Maryland’s first DeMatha player since Travis Garrison, who played for the Terps from 2002 to 2006, and Carey are likely to start alongside returners Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Julian Reese.

Maryland opens its season on Nov. 7 at home against Niagara.