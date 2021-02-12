Maryland men’s basketball has made strides on defense. Now it’s waiting for the offense to catch up. | ANALYSIS

The two-play sequence captures the performance of the Maryland men’s basketball team’s offense over the past two games, and for the vast majority of its conference schedule.
Down five, 53-48, at Penn State last week with about three minutes left, junior guard Aaron Wiggins missed a wide-open 3-point attempt on the wing. But he and his teammates hustled back on defense, and Wiggins used his wingspan to disrupt a pass, corralling the ball and heading in the opposite direction.
Wiggins delivered a pass to sophomore guard Hakim Hart, but despite the advantage in transition, he missed the layup. The Terps would go on to lose, 55-50.
While coach Mark Turgeon has highlighted defense as the focal point of Maryland’s key wins, the Terps’ offense has struggled in recent games even as the team has kept opponents from high-scoring outings.
Against Penn State, Maryland held the Nittany Lions to 31% shooting from the field and 5-for-23 from beyond the arc. But the Terps shot just 35% from the field and made three of 17 3-point attempts. Even worse, Maryland went the final 7:32 of the game without a made field goal, missing its final 10 shots.
At home against No. 4 Ohio State on Monday, the defense regressed a bit, as the Buckeyes made 10 3-pointers, including eight in the first half. But another lengthy scoring drought proved fateful for Maryland, which missed 14 of 15 shots over a 13-minute span that connected both halves. The Terps held the Buckeyes to 2-for-10 shooting to begin the second half, but by the time Maryland’s offense got out of its rut, it was too late in the 73-65 defeat.
“They don’t get easy buckets. You rarely see them get easy buckets,” said Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo, who has provided color commentary for several Terps games this season, including their upset wins over Wisconsin and Purdue.
“It seems like they have to work really hard. They don’t have a traditional post [player] to throw it down and draw a double team and create offense. ... When they’re shooting the ball well, they can go downhill and get to the paint. They can do a lot of things. But when they’re not shooting the ball well, defenses sag back in and they can’t really find a lot of space.”
Before the Ohio State game, Turgeon said that he’s found himself calling fewer set plays this season and instructing his players to rely more on natural movement to establish an offensive flow in their often undersized lineups.
“I’m calling a lot less set plays because we’re having trouble remembering plays when we move guys around to different positions during the game,” he said.
“It’s different than I’d like to coach, but it’s the way I have to coach. ... We’ll just keep trying to figure it out as coaches and make it where the players can be comfortable out there and try to be aggressive but also understanding of where they’re supposed to go and what they’re supposed to be doing. It’s been a huge challenge for me and that’s why we put so much into our defense.”
While Maryland’s troubles have been easy to point out, they’ve become much harder to solve. Bardo, who helped lead Illinois to the Final Four in 1989 and was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year, pointed to “identity issues” for the Terps after the departure of guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and forward Jalen Smith, the No. 10 overall pick in the NBA draft.
Wiggins and junior guard Eric Ayala have fared well in their increased roles, averaging 12.5 and 14.3 points, respectively, though each player has struggled with poor shooting performances recently.
“Anytime you lose two pros [Cowan and Smith] like that, it takes a while to replace not only their talent but their presence,” Bardo said. “You’ve got everybody gunning for you and game planning against you and that’s what these guys are finding out.”
While stagnancy and poor spacing have plagued Maryland, shooting struggles have been consistent throughout its Big Ten schedule. Forty-three percent of the Terps’ shot attempts have come from beyond the 3-point line during conference play, the second-highest rate in the league, but they connect on just under 33%, which ranks eighth.
But Bardo has seen Maryland at its best — when its stifling defense has been matched by crisp ball movement and quality offensive showings from multiple leaders. And despite the underwhelming conference record and a critical final month looming, he’s confident in the Terps’ ability to turn around a stretch in which they have dropped four of six games.
“I think Maryland is a tournament team,” Bardo said. “I think that they’ll win enough games down the stretch. The strength of the conference is so strong that their wins will be weighted positively. ... I wouldn’t be surprised to see Maryland start to put some wins together and really solidify their tournament resume.”
