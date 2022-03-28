Maryland men’s basketball hires former Rhode Island coach David Cox as assistant

Maryland men’s basketball announced Monday that former Rhode Island David Cox will join Kevin Willard’s coaching staff as an assistant.

Cox, a native of Landover, comes to Maryland after four seasons as head coach at Rhode Island, where he compiled a 64-55 record. Rhode Island parted ways with Cox on March 11 after guiding the Rams to a 15-16 record in 2021-22, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

In a news release, Cox said he is “humbled and honored” to come home and help coach the Terps.

“I grew up in Landover, Len Bias’ hometown,” Cox said. “I went to games at Cole and Comcast Center and coached many future Terps over the years. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the staff with Kevin. This is a great fit, and we can’t wait to get to work recruiting and developing the future stars of Maryland basketball.”

After spending four seasons as an assistant under former Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley, Cox was hired as the head coach in 2018. His best season at Rhode Island was 2019-20, when he led the Rams to a 21-9 record.

During Cox’s tenure, he coached Maryland graduate transfer Fatts Russell, who became a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and the 13th all-time leading scorer (1,594) in Rhode Island before coming to College Park.

Before Rhode Island, Cox served as an associate head coach at Rutgers for four seasons after spending three years as an assistant at Georgetown.

Cox began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Washington D.C. Assault AAU program. In 1996, Cox started coaching at Archbishop Carroll, where he stayed for three years.

Cox’s hiring comes a few days after assistant coach Tony Skinn joined the staff, as Willard continues to fill out his “DMV heavy” coaching staff. Skinn, who served as an assistant at Ohio State and Seton Hall, grew up in Takoma Park and played college basketball at George Mason.

“[Cox] grew up right near our campus and has tons of connections to the DMV,” Willard said. “He brings a wealth of experience as a head coach and more than 20 years on the sidelines in the Northeast. He has developed some of the best players in the Big East and Atlantic 10, and we are excited for him to make a major impact with the Terrapin basketball program.”