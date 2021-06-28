Darryl Morsell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for Maryland men’s basketball, transfers to Marquette

Whether Wiggins’ showing will result in the first-round status he desires remains to be seen. Jonathon Givony, an NBA draft expert for ESPN, has Wiggins going to the New York Knicks with the No. 58 overall pick in his latest mock draft. At a predraft news conference for a workout with the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins said that he would ideally like to be a first-round pick or receive a guarantee of being selected, but would speak with his family before making his final decision.