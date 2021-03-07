Darryl Morsell, the ‘heart and soul’ of Maryland men’s basketball, is leading late-season push

Like Maryland’s journey this season, Morsell’s senior year hasn’t been one without its share of blows — figurative and literal. An unsuspecting elbow from an opposing player fractured a bone in his face and forced Morsell to miss the second half of a home game against Michigan on New Year’s Eve, an 11-point loss. He sat out just one game after undergoing surgery, a road loss to Indiana, and returned for the following game against Iowa on Jan. 7. Three days later, he played one of his best games of the season, recording a career-high 19 points as Maryland upset Illinois on the road without an injured Eric Ayala.