Maryland men’s basketball lands four-star prospect James Graham, Terps’ third commit in 2021 class

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 19, 2020 3:11 PM

The Maryland men’s basketball team on Wednesday received a verbal commitment from four-star small forward James Graham.

“Let’s get to work terp nation,” he tweeted.

Graham, a Milwaukee native, chose the Terps among a final four including Auburn, Memphis and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound rising senior is the third highest-ranked player in Wisconsin and the 151st-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Graham gives coach Mark Turgeon his third commitment in the Class of 2021, joining Baltimore-area natives Julian Reese and Ike Cornish, also four-star recruits.
This story may be updated.

