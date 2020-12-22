Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon knows ‘you can’t get better at 10 things at once.’ But defense is a good start.

After an encouraging 4-0 start to the season for the Maryland men’s basketball team, back-to-back double-digit losses have been illuminating for coach Mark Turgeon, reminding him how much work is still needed for a team that underwent a significant roster turnover in the offseason.
And while Turgeon knows that the Terps won’t be the team he believes it can become overnight — or in the time since its 74-60 home loss to Rutgers on Dec. 14 — he thinks the seven-day layoff has been a crucial period for their development.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to get better at. But you can’t get better at 10 things at once,” Turgeon said during a Monday night videoconference.
For Turgeon, that starts with defense. After holding their first four opponents to an average of 59 points and 38% shooting from the field, the Terps have allowed 67 and 74 points against Clemson and Rutgers, respectively. Both opponents have also shot over 40% on 3-pointers against Maryland.
“We have to get a lot better defensively than we’ve been to compete in this league [the Big Ten Conference], which is terrific,” Turgeon said. “I think, offensively, our turnovers came down against Rutgers; we were at nine. We got a lot of open looks, we just didn’t make them. So I felt like we were trending in the right way there. We’ve kind of tried to keep it simple and just play harder.”
Asked whether there was any particular point of emphasis on defense in practice, Turgeon said it was a collective effort. He remarked that in years past, the team has had the luxury of a shot-blocker to anchor the defense, which this season’s team seems to be lacking.
Of Donta Scott, Jairus Hamilton and Galin Smith, all of whom have spent time at the forward position in Turgeon’s rotation, none stand taller than 6 feet 9. Center Chol Marial, who is 7-2, has struggled recently, playing just seven minutes in the team’s past two games.
“We haven’t guarded the ball well. We haven’t rebounded as well as we’re capable [of],” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said. “That’s what leads to scoring in transition opportunities. That’s the one thing that we had to improve on and that’s what we’ve been working on over the last week or so. You want to be able to score out of transition and we want to be able to run and push the ball.
“But you’re not going to get those opportunities if you’re not playing defense, you’re not getting stops, you’re not making the other team shoot contested jump shots and bad shots. It’s been tough for us just because we haven’t played as well as we are capable of on defense.”
Senior guard Darryl Morsell spoke of the team’s defensive effort residing in its toughness, which he noted is more mental than physical.
“[It is] you seeing a screen and just mentally telling yourself, ‘I’m going to get through this regardless,’” Morsell said.
With an offensive rating that ranks among the country’s worst, according to KenPom, La Salle doesn’t pose the scoring threat of Clemson, Rutgers, or the slate of conference opponents that await Maryland starting Christmas Day at Purdue. But after a pair of setbacks in recent weeks, the Terps are just searching for signs of improvement before another tough Big Ten schedule.
“We just want to lock in on La Salle and play well and hopefully show improvement in areas,” Turgeon said, “areas that may not be so much X’s and O’s type things that we need to get better at with our team. That’s really what we’re looking for. We’ll see. We’ve worked the last couple of weeks. I thought we were better. I thought we competed a little more against Rutgers. We’ve got to do it [Tuesday] night and hopefully that will spring into Big Ten play again.”
LA SALLE@MARYLAND
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM