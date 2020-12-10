Maryland men’s basketball sputters at Clemson, falls 67-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge for first defeat of season

After four wins to open the season against mid-major competition in which the Maryland men’s basketball team averaged 84 points and shot almost 57% from the field, coach Mark Turgeon said he didn’t anticipate the team would be able to sustain such high numbers, especially once the team entered its Big Ten schedule.
But he couldn’t have envisioned the offensive drought his team suffered through for much of its first true road game of the season at Clemson on Wednesday night. Maryland shot 26.1% from the field in the first half and 40% for the game and turned the ball over 15 times in a 67-51 defeat, its first loss of the season.
Clemson (4-0) led 38-15 at halftime, marking just the fourth time that Maryland (4-1) has been held to 17 points or fewer at the half in the past decade. It was the Terps’ fewest first-half points since Jan. 13, 2013, when it trailed 19-14 at Miami in an eventual 54-47 loss.
By the time sophomore forward Donta Scott, who scored a team-high 11 points, made Maryland’s first 3-pointer 12 minutes into the game, Clemson had already built an 18-point lead.
After senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) made a nice cut to the basket for a layup and the first points of the night 44 seconds into the game, Maryland went almost five minutes before its next score. Morsell’s basket represented their only lead of the game.
Clemson, which led by as many as 25 points in the first half, shot 45% from the field and made nine of 20 3-point attempts as it picked up the ACC’s second win in ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Senior forward Aamir Simms scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Tigers.
Maryland cut Clemson’s lead to as little as 12 in the second half, using a fullcourt trap to jumpstart its offense, but the Tigers’ quickly responded with a 5-0 run to pull away.
This story will be updated.
Big Ten opener
NO. 21 RUTGERS@MARYLAND
Monday, 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM