‘You never know who’s going to go off’: Maryland men’s basketball to test balanced attack at Clemson

While Maryland’s overall numbers are gaudy — the Terps’ effective field-goal percentage is ranked second in the country, according to KenPom — Turgeon said he anticipates they will drop over time, especially once the team enters its Big Ten schedule, where the pace will slow down and points will become harder to come by. Clemson’s adjusted defensive rating ranks ninth in the country, according to KenPom, by far the stingiest unit to date that Maryland will face. And the added impact of Maryland’s first true road game of the season — close to 2,000 fans will be allowed at Littlejohn Coliseum — won’t resemble the empty confines of the Xfinity Center.