Maryland men’s basketball signs Canadian big man Caelum Swanton-Rodger

Maryland men’s basketball announced Thursday the signing of center Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who will be the first Canadian player for the Terps since Toronto native Justin Jackson from 2016 to 2018.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound big man from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, played for Edge Prep High School and club ball with UPlay Canada. Swanton-Rodger, who has been a member of the Canadian National Team, participated in the 2022 All-Canadian All-Star Game while averaging 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game on the Marquee Hoops circuit.

After former Maryland forward Qudus Wahab transferred back to Georgetown, Swanton-Rodger will provide much-needed size in the Terps’ frontcourt along with rising sophomore Julian Reese (St. Frances).

“Caelum is a great addition for our incoming class,” Terps first-year coach Kevin Willard said in a release. “He is a high-motor center who is extremely active around the rim and on the defensive end. He’s very effective in pick-and-roll situations because of his athleticism around the basket.”

Said Swanton-Rodger: “Maryland is a perfect fit for me and I am excited to become a Terp. Coach Willard and Coach Billmeier have been great during the recruiting process and I can’t wait to be a part of the program they are building at Maryland. I’m going to put in the work to put on a show come game day.”

Swanton-Rodger is among a handful of additions Willard has made during the offseason. Willard signed forward Noah Batchelor while picking up guards Jahmir Young (Charlotte), Donald Carey (Georgetown) and Jahari Long (Seton Hall) through the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, St. Frances four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe became the Terps’ first commitment from the 2023 class on Sunday.

Here’s how Maryland’s roster is shaping up for Willard’s first season with the program:

Projected starting five

Jahmir Young, Guard

Donald Carey, Guard

Hakim Hart, Guard

Donta Scott, Forward

Julian Reese, Forward

Reserves