Maryland men’s basketball assistant Bruce Shingler suspended for 30 days for violating employment agreement

University of Maryland Athletics announced Wednesday that men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler has been suspended for 30 days for a violation of his employment agreement. The school did not say what the violation was and said it would have no further comment.
Shingler, a Bladensburg native, is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina, helping lead them to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season. He also served as an assistant at Towson from 2012-16 and spent time on the staffs at Morgan State and Kansas State.
With Shingler’s ties to the Maryland area, he was hired to help former head coach Mark Turgeon with recruiting. Before being a college assistant, Shingler coached at his alma mater Bladensburg High School, leading them to an 18-5 record in his lone season. He also coached AAU for the DC Assault 17U team, sending over 40 members to Division I program in his tenure, including McDonald’s All-Americans Michael Beasley and Quinn Cook.
Shingler was a three-year starter at St. Augustine’s College.
“Maryland’s basketball tradition and fan base is unmatched and I look forward to the challenge of meeting the standard of Terrapin basketball,” Shingler said when he was introduced as an assistant in June. “On a personal note, Maryland is home. I grew up a Terp attending games at Cole Field House. My mother lived right across the street from campus. My wife, Lauren, went to St. John’s College High School. We can’t wait to get to campus and hit the ground running.”
