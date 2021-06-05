Maryland men’s basketball to add South Carolina assistant coach Bruce Shingler to staff

The Maryland men’s basketball team is expected to add South Carolina assistant coach Bruce Shingler to Mark Turgeon’s staff, a source confirmed Saturday, filling the void left by Bino Ranson, who left last month for a position at DePaul.
Shingler, a Maryland native, was on the Gamecocks staff for the last five seasons. He also served as an assistant at Towson from 2012-16 and spent time on the staff at Morgan State and Kansas State.
A three-year starter at St. Augustine’s College, Shingler’s addition should give the Terps a healthy connection to the DMV recruiting area after the departure of Ranson, a Baltimore native who helped bring in some of the program’s top local products. Shingler coached the boy’s team at Bladensburg High in Prince George’s County for one season and also coached AAU for the DC Assault 17U team.
His addition is just the latest move in what will be a new-look staff alongside Turgeon next season. DeAndre Haynes left in April to join Shaka Smart’s staff in Marquette and Turgeon later hired former Wake Forest coach and Kansas teammate Danny Manning to fill the void.
The team also promoted former Greg Manning Jr. to director of basketball operations to replace Mark Bialkoski, who left for an assistant coaching position at East Tennessee. And the team hired Brendon Petty, a former graduate assistant who spent the last season with Detroit Pistons, as its new video coordinator.
InsideMDSports first reported the news of Shingler’s hiring.
