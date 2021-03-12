Maryland men’s basketball bows out of Big Ten tournament with 79-66 loss to Michigan in quarterfinals

The Maryland men’s basketball team entered its quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament against Michigan playing freely and with confidence, assured that their body of work in the regular season and a second-round win over Michigan State was enough to solidify their place in the NCAA tournament.
And after being thoroughly beaten by the Wolverines in two regular-season matchups, the Terps looked like an improved team through one half.
But eighth-seeded Maryland, which led by as many as 12 in the first half, quickly unraveled as it lost to top-seeded Michigan, 79-66, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon.
Wolverines graduate transfer Mike Smith recorded 18 points and 15 assists, a new career-high and Big Ten tournament record, as he controlled the pace from tipoff.
After going down by 12 in the first half, Michigan went on a 33-11 run connecting both halves and led by as many as 15 late in the second.
Maryland (16-13, 10-12 Big Ten), which shot 62% from the field in the first half and 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, shot 37% from the field in the second and made just 3 of 16 from the 3-point line.
A one-handed dunk by junior guard Aaron Wiggins (11 points, 5-15 FG) over Franz Wagner was the highlight of the Terps’ short-lived lead and upset bid, fueling a first-half surge in which the Terps made eight straight shot attempts.
Michigan ended the half on a 16-2 run over the final 4:15 and Maryland trailed at halftime, 40-38. The Terps were out-rebounded by the Wolverines, 15-10, in the first half and seven offensive rebounds by Michigan led to 10 second-chance points.
Key players from both teams spent much of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (six points), who recorded a then-career-high 26 points in the first meeting between the teams, played just six minutes after picking up two fouls with nine minutes left in the half. Senior guard Darryl Morsell (16 points) sat the final 7:50 of the half after picking up two personal fouls.
As Michigan’s high-powered offense pushed its lead greater and stayed in its matchup zone defense, Morsell was the only player to provide a spark for much of the half. The Baltimore native scored Maryland’s first nine points in the second half.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected after both teams exchanged words during the under-12 media timeout. Howard, the 2021 Big Ten Coach of the Year, had to be restrained, while Maryland was also assessed a technical.
The spat seemingly sparked the Terps, who responded with five straight points to get within five, 57-52, with 9:49 remaining. But the Wolverines went on a 9-0 run, including seven points from Smith, to take a 15-point lead with 2:08 left.
Junior guard Eric Ayala led Maryland with 19 points.
This story will be updated.
NCAA SELECTION SHOW
Sunday, 6 p.m.
