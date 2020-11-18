Maryland men’s basketball to open Big Ten schedule against Rutgers, play at Purdue on Christmas Day

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open its 20-game Big Ten schedule by hosting Rutgers on Dec. 14.
The Big Ten on Tuesday released conference schedules for each team. The Terps’ slate also includes a Christmas Day game at Purdue, the program’s first on the holiday since defeating Iowa in overtime, 78-68, in 1984 at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Maryland is scheduled play home-and-home matchups with No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 24 Rutgers, No. 25 Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska. The Terps are also slated for one-game matchups against No. 8 Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern at home in addition to No. 5 Iowa, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State on the road.
Maryland also announced tipoff times for nonconference games against Old Dominion (Nov. 25, 2 p.m.), Navy (Nov. 27, 3 p.m.), Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 29, 2 p.m.), Monmouth (Dec. 1, 7 p.m.) and George Mason (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.).
The Terps said Monday that fans will not be allowed at games this season “for the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule
Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Navy, 3 p.m.
Nov. 29: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: vs. George Mason, 3 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Clemson (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 14: vs. Rutgers
Dec. 22: vs. La Salle
Dec. 25: at Purdue
Dec. 28: at Wisconsin
Dec. 31: vs. Michigan
Jan. 4: at Indiana
Jan. 7: vs. Iowa
Jan. 10: at Illinois
Jan. 16: vs. Nebraska
Jan. 19: at Michigan
Jan. 23: at Minnesota
Jan. 30: vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 2: vs. Purdue
Feb. 5 or Feb. 6: at Penn State
Feb. 8 or Feb. 9: vs. Ohio State
Feb. 14: vs. Minnesota
Feb. 17: at Nebraska
Feb. 21: at Rutgers
Feb. 28: vs. Michigan State
March 3: at Northwestern
March 7: vs. Penn State