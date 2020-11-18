xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland men’s basketball to open Big Ten schedule against Rutgers, play at Purdue on Christmas Day

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 18, 2020 5:59 PM

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open its 20-game Big Ten schedule by hosting Rutgers on Dec. 14.

The Big Ten on Tuesday released conference schedules for each team. The Terps’ slate also includes a Christmas Day game at Purdue, the program’s first on the holiday since defeating Iowa in overtime, 78-68, in 1984 at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Advertisement

Maryland is scheduled play home-and-home matchups with No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 24 Rutgers, No. 25 Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska. The Terps are also slated for one-game matchups against No. 8 Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern at home in addition to No. 5 Iowa, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State on the road.

Maryland also announced tipoff times for nonconference games against Old Dominion (Nov. 25, 2 p.m.), Navy (Nov. 27, 3 p.m.), Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 29, 2 p.m.), Monmouth (Dec. 1, 7 p.m.) and George Mason (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.).
Advertisement

The Terps said Monday that fans will not be allowed at games this season “for the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25: vs. Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Navy, 3 p.m.

Nov. 29: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: vs. Monmouth, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: vs. George Mason, 3 p.m.

[More from sports] Howard County Football All-Decade Defense

Dec. 9: at Clemson (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 14: vs. Rutgers

Dec. 22: vs. La Salle

Dec. 25: at Purdue

Dec. 28: at Wisconsin

[More from sports] Maryland football cancels third straight practice, says decision on game vs. Michigan State to come Thursday

Dec. 31: vs. Michigan

Advertisement

Jan. 4: at Indiana

Jan. 7: vs. Iowa

Jan. 10: at Illinois

Jan. 16: vs. Nebraska

[More from sports] Howard County Football All-Decade Offense

Jan. 19: at Michigan

Jan. 23: at Minnesota

Jan. 30: vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 2: vs. Purdue

Feb. 5 or Feb. 6: at Penn State

[More from sports] From Jalen Smith to Obi Toppin, meet the 2020 NBA draft prospects with Maryland ties

Feb. 8 or Feb. 9: vs. Ohio State

Feb. 14: vs. Minnesota

Feb. 17: at Nebraska

Feb. 21: at Rutgers

Feb. 28: vs. Michigan State

[More from sports] Hurt by injuries, Ravens claim ex-Broncos CB Davontae Harris off waivers

March 3: at Northwestern

Latest Terps

March 7: vs. Penn State

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement