Solicitation of prostitution charges against Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler dropped

Shingler, who grew up in Bladensburg, is in his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to the program’s first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season. He also served as an assistant at Towson from 2012 to 2016 and spent time on the staffs at Morgan State and Kansas State.