Maryland men’s basketball guard Aquan Smart enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball guard Aquan Smart has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by the website Verbal Commits.
Smart was a three-star recruit out of Niles North High School in Evanston, Illinois, from the Class of 2020. He averaged 1.4 points and 7.3 minutes per game but was fazed out of Maryland’s lineup by February as coach Mark Turgeon thinned his rotation late in the season.
Smart joins sophomore center Chol Marial, who last week announced his intention to transfer. Senior guard Darrell Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) also announced earlier this week that he entered his name in the portal and also declared for the NBA draft, although he kept open the possibility of returning to the Terps with an extra year of eligibility.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, who signed a three-year extension Wednesday, welcomed incoming transfers Qudus Wahab and Fatts Russell last week to what could be a deep roster — especially if Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala and Darryl Morsell return.
The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in the fall of 2018 to allow players to make it known of their intention to transfer and for college coaches to see which players might be available to sign national letters of intent. While players who enter the transfer portal are permitted to rescind their names and return to their schools, the program is no longer obligated to honor the scholarship.