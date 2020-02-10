Despite taking first place in Big Ten, Maryland men’s basketball stays at No. 9 in AP Poll

Winners of six straight games and owners of first place in the Big Ten, the Maryland men’s basketball team figured to be poised for another rise in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
But no team ranked above Maryland lost a game last week, and the Terps remain at No. 9 in the latest poll announced Monday.
Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) enters Tuesday night’s home game against Nebraska one game ahead of Penn State and Illinois, the latter of which the Terps defeated Friday night to take the top spot in conference standings.
Penn State (18-5, 8-4) is No. 13, Iowa (17-7, 8-5) is No. 21 and Illinois (16-7, 8-4) is No. 23. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5), ranked No. 1 in the preseason, dropped out of the top 25.
Maryland was projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.
NEBRASKA@NO. 9 MARYLAND
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM