Mark Turgeon predicted a ‘different’ Maryland men’s basketball team. Here’s what’s changed. | ANALYSIS

Over the past several years, Turgeon has had NBA-level talent in the frontcourt and in the 2018 season, he had two in Smith and Bruno Fernando. Smith’s departure for the NBA and transfers from the Mitchell twins, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic left the cupboard bare. 7-2 sophomore center Chol Marial has appeared in 14 games, averaging less than seven minutes, but hasn’t played in the past three. Turgeon sought out several notable bigs in the transfer market but was unsuccessful, ultimately signing Hamilton from Boston College and Galin Smith from Alabama (6-9). Both players have become important pieces in Turgeon’s rotation but don’t possess the size and defensive presence of previous starting bigs.