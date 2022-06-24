Maryland men’s basketball to play Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that it will play Louisville in the 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tip-off time and ESPN television coverage will be announced at a later date.

It will be the first time the Terps play the Cardinals in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Last season, Maryland faced Louisville in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas, losing 63-57. Maryland trails the all-time series 6-2.

Maryland has an 11-12 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, competing as part of the ACC from 1999 to 2013 and in the Big Ten since 2014. North Carolina at Indiana, Ohio State at Duke, and Michigan State at Notre Dame, all Nov. 30, headline this season’s matchups.

Behold, the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups. pic.twitter.com/8avbQ4olXr — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) June 24, 2022

Both programs made coaching changes during the offseason, as Maryland hired Kevin Willard and Kenny Payne, who was an assistant with the New York Knicks, replaced Chris Mack at Louisville.

This year’s matchup features a few intriguing storylines. Willard served as an assistant at Louisville, working under former coach Rick Pitino from 2001 to 2007. Meanwhile, Louisville assistant Danny Manning will face the Terps after serving as interim coach last season following the departure of Mark Turgeon.

Manning, a former star at Kansas and coach at Wake Forest, guided the Terps to a 15-17 record, the program’s first losing season since 1992-93.

The Terps have previously announced nonconference matchups against Tennessee, Saint Louis and UCLA. Maryland will play the Volunteers in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 11. The Terps’ matchup against UCLA will take place at the Xfinity Center on Dec. 14, and they will play Saint Louis in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19.

Last week, the Big Ten announced Maryland’s home and away opponents for the upcoming season.

The Terps will play Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin on the road and at home. Maryland’s matchups against Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern will only be played at the Xfinity Center. Meanwhile, the Terps will only play Iowa, Michigan State and Rutgers on the road.

Maryland men’s basketball 2022-23 nonconference games

>> ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Louisville, TBD

>> Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Maryland vs. Saint Louis in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 19

>> Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 11

>> Maryland vs. UCLA, Dec. 14