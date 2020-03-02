Entering the final week of the regular season, Maryland men’s basketball remains in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Terps saw no movement in the latest poll announced Monday, staying at No. 9.
Maryland (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten) came back from down 16 at halftime on Wednesday to beat Minnesota on the road, then lost its first game of the season at home to Michigan State on Saturday. The Terps hold a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings and can clinch their first conference title since joining the league with wins in their final two games.
Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) is No. 16, Iowa (20-9, 11-7) is No. 18, Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) is No. 19, Penn State (21-8, 11-7) is No. 20, Illinois (20-9, 12-6) is No. 23, Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) is No. 24 and Michigan (18-11, 9-9) is No. 25.
NO. 9 MARYLAND@RUTGERS
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
TV: BTN Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM