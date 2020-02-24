Maryland men’s basketball falls to No. 9 in AP poll

After losing its first game in over month, the Maryland men’s basketball sees a slight drop in its ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Terps fell two spots to No. 9 in the latest poll announced Monday. Maryland (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) had its nine-game winning streak snapped Sunday, losing 79-72 to then-No. 25 Ohio State in Columbus. The Terps, who hold a two-game lead in Big Ten standings, also defeated Northwestern at home, 76-67, earlier in the week.
Despite dropping outside of the top eight, Maryland is still projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi.
Penn State (20-7, 10-6) is No. 16, Iowa (19-8, 10-6) is No. 18, Michigan (18-9, 9-7) is No. 19, Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) is No. 23 and Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) is No. 25.
No. 9 Maryland@Minnesota
Wednesday, 9 p.m.
TV: BTN
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM