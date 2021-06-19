Lone commit in Maryland men’s basketball 2022 recruiting class decommits

Paul Lewis, a three-star Class of 2022 point guard who verbally committed to Maryland men’s basketball in September, has reopened his recruitment, he announced Saturday.
Lewis, rated the 24th-best point guard in his class and 170th-best prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, was the lone verbal commit in the Terps’ 2022 class. The 6-foot-1 Lewis plays at Bishop O’Connell in Virginia, the alma mater of former Terps standout Melo Trimble.
With the end of the recruiting dead period in college basketball, Maryland has begun to bring prospects back on campus, including Archbishop Spalding rising senior Cam Whitmore, a four-star small forward who came to College Park for an official visit the first weekend of June.
Whitmore, the 2021 Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year, is the fourth-rated player in Maryland and the 111th-best player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.