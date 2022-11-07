Maryland men’s basketball roster breakdown: Revamped backcourt, Julian Reese’s development key to improving in 2022-23

This offseason, Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard filled the team’s six vacant roster spots with four transfers (Jahmir Young, Donald Carey, Jahari Long and Emilien) and two freshmen (Noah Batchelor and Caelum Swanton-Rodger). The newcomers will pair with eight returners, including Donta Scott, Hakim Hart and Julian Reese, who are expected to be the centerpieces of this year’s group.

Advertisement

From a revamped backcourt to uncertainty amongst Maryland’s reserve players, here is a breakdown of the Terps’ roster for the 2022-23 season.

Maryland men’s basketball to host UCLA in December as part of home-and-home series https://t.co/Grkb1TLMpT — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) June 8, 2022

2022-23 roster

Projected starting lineup

Advertisement

Jahmir Young, senior, guard

Donald Carey, graduate student, guard

Hakim Hart, senior, guard

Donta Scott, senior, forward

Julian Reese, sophomore, forward

Reserves

Ian Martinez, junior, guard

Noah Batchelor, freshman, guard

Pavlo Dziuba, junior, forward

Caelum Swanton-Rodger, freshman, center

Brett Karkus, sophomore, guard

Ike Cornish, sophomore, guard

Jahari Long, junior, guard

Arnaud Revaz, junior, forward

Patrick Emilien, graduate student, forward

Guard Jahmir Young, a DeMatha graduate who transferred to Maryland, was one of Charlotte’s best scorers, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game in three seasons. (Michael Woods/AP)

Revamped backcourt

One of Willard’s biggest priorities this offseason was replacing the Terps’ backcourt duo of Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell, who accounted for 41% of the team’s scoring last season. To do so, Willard went to the transfer portal and brought in Young (Charlotte) and Carey (Georgetown).

Young, who played two seasons at DeMatha, was one of the Niners’ best scorers, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game in three seasons. He had an impressive junior campaign, as he was second in Conference USA in scoring with 19.6 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field. The first-team All-Conference USA selection scored 25 or more points eight times, including a 30-point performance in a loss to Florida Atlantic in January.

Carey will provide Maryland with consistent perimeter shooting, which the team desperately needs after posting the third-worst 3-point percentage in the Big Ten Conference (32.6%).

Carey, who played for Mount St. Mary’s and Siena before transferring to Georgetown, is a career 39.9% shooter from beyond the arc. He shot 40.9% from the 3-point line while averaging 10.7 points per game in his two seasons with the Hoyas.

Maryland forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) will most likely enter the season with a much bigger role after coming off the bench as a freshman. (Noah K. Murray/AP)

Julian Reese likely to have a bigger role

Reese (St. Frances) will most likely enter the season with a much bigger role after coming off the bench as a freshman. He won’t be battling Qudus Wahab for playing time after the former Georgetown standout transferred back to the Hoyas this offseason, and Swanton-Rodger and Emilien, a transfer from St. Francis-Brooklyn, likely aren’t ready for big minutes.

Willard told The Baltimore Sun in April that he’s expecting the 6-foot-9 forward to have a “monster year” after Reese averaged 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

“I’ve been so impressed with his work ethic [and] his leadership,” Willard said. “I think he’s starting to kind of fill out his body.”

Advertisement

Reese called his freshman season “rough,” but he thinks he has a better understanding of college basketball’s fast pace. Reese said he has gotten stronger and more confident, noting that he has improved his post moves and ball-handling skills.

Reese flashed his ability to be a low-post player while knocking down midrange and even outside shots as a freshman. Reese has all the tools to be an All-Big Ten player during his time in College Park. It’s just a matter of sizing up against the other bigs in the league while staying out of foul trouble.

Maryland guard Ian Martinez has tremendous athleticism and can guard multiple positions, but he was a liability offensively, averaging 2.8 points per game last season. (Nick Wass/AP)

Reserves will be essential

On paper, Maryland has a starting lineup that can be more competitive in the Big Ten than last season, especially if Young can adapt to playing at a higher level and Scott can improve on his 29% shooting performance from deep last season.

Maryland’s biggest question mark is its bench. Last season, the Terps’ rotation, which was considered eight to nine players deep, was exposed, forcing players like Ayala and Russell to log heavy minutes.

The Terps could have a similar problem this season. Martinez has tremendous athleticism and can guard multiple positions, but he was a liability offensively, averaging 2.8 points per game. Cornish, a former four-star recruit and Dulaney standout, did not play last season, while Dziuba averaged 4.1 minutes in eight games. Batchelor, who is 6-6, has the size and outside shooting ability, but it’s too early to identify his role on the roster.

Long, a transfer from Seton Hall, suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. However, he only averaged one point in 24 career games with the Pirates.

Advertisement

Willard’s player development skills will be tested immediately, as Maryland’s success might hinge on two or three players becoming reliable rotational pieces.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 University of Maryland introduces Kevin Willard as the Terp's next men’s basketball coach as he, his wife Julie, older son Colin, and younger son Chase walk on XFINITY Center court. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Willard’s commitment to recruiting local talent

It’s uncertain how Maryland’s season will turn out, but the moves Willard made this offseason proved his commitment to bringing local talent to College Park.

Young is Maryland’s first player from DeMatha since Travis Garrison, who played for the Terps from 2002 to 2006. Carey is an Upper Marlboro resident who played at Frederick Douglass, while Batchelor is from Frederick County and played for St. Maria Goretti and Glenelg Country School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

Meanwhile, Willard has received commitments from local standouts Jahnathan Lamothe (St. Frances), DeShawn Harris-Smith (Paul VI) and Jamie Kaiser, who played at Bishop Ireton before transferring to IMG Academy.

Season opener

Advertisement

Niagara at Maryland

Monday, 7 p.m.

Stream: BTN-Plus

Radio: 105.7 FM