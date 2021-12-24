xml:space="preserve">
Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 24, 2021 3:30 PM

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program.

The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent.

The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the team’s first victory under interim coach Danny Manning.

The Greyhounds (6-5) also had to cancel a road game against No. 2 Duke last Saturday because of positive COVID-19 results within the program.

Loyola Maryland assistant vice president and director of athletics Donna M. Woodruff previously said the men’s basketball team is fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 38 men’s programs were impacted by COVID-19 protocols with many of them pausing their seasons, and more than 50 games were affected. Multiple women’s programs are also dealing with postponements and cancellations.

