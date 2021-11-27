Maryland men’s basketball falls to Louisville, 63-55, in Baha Mar Hoops Championship game

Maryland men’s basketball fell, 63-55, to Louisville in the title game of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas on Saturday.
Donta Scott led Maryland (5-2) with 14 points and six rebounds. Fatts Russell added 11 points and six rebounds.
Malik Williams scored 13 points and Noah Locke (McDonogh) added 12 points to lead Louisville (5-1).
Down 32-27 at halftime, the Terps used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to take a 47-42 lead. But Louisville rallied back with a 16-6 surge to grab a 60-53 advantage with a minute left in the game.
The Terps held Louisville without a field goal over a six-minute stretch in the first half, going on a 12-1 run to take a 13-6 lead with 10:49 remaining. The Cardinals responded with a run of their own and take a 19-18 lead with 6:38 remaining. Louisville dominated the glass, outrebounding Maryland 29-12 to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.
The Maryland offense started slowly in the second half, with the Terps falling behind 42-34 with 13:38 remaining. The Maryland defense began to lock down the Cardinals offense, with Scott’s 3-pointers triggering an 11-0 run that gave the Terps a 45-42 lead with 10:35 remaining. Louisville responded with the final surge to secure the victory.
