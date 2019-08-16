Maryland football coach Mike Locksley announces scholarship for walk-on at Ravens game

Among the fans in purple Ravens jerseys and green Packers jerseys at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night was a group of football players in black and red. Members of the Maryland football team were in the stands, presumably to watch their former teammate, Darnell Savage, start for Green Bay.
But coach Mike Locksley had another reason for them to be there. During the game, he announced that walk-on senior linebacker Bruce Miller was going to receive a full scholarship.
During a break in the third quarter, surrounded by his players, Locksley took the microphone by the Ravens sideline and handed it to Miller to read an announcement from the team. As he reached the last line, Miller read that he was now on full scholarship.
As soon as the words passed his lips, his team collapsed on him in a giant pile of cheering players.
“Our goal is to go out and play with great effort, play with great energy, play with great discipline. That’s are the actions and behaviors you need to be successful,” Locksley said in the lead-up to the announcement. “I brought Bruce Miller with me, one of our seniors, who our leadership group picked to say a statement on behalf of our team.”
Miller, from Chester, Pennsylvania, played in two games last season and returned one kickoff for seven yards against Iowa. He spent two years at Dean, a junior college in Franklin, Massachusetts, before transferring to Maryland to play with his younger brother, B’Ahmad.