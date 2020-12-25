Maryland linebacker Ayinde Eley enters transfer portal, joining list of departures

Maryland linebacker Ayinde “Ace” Eley has entered the transfer portal, he announced Friday.
Eley, a junior, played in three of Maryland’s five games this season, recording 19 tackles and one tackle for loss. A Silver Spring resident who attended Good Counsel, Eley ranked second on the Terps in total tackles (79) and first in fumble recoveries (2) as a sophomore.
Eley joins a list of Terps who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season. Offensive linemen Marcus Minor and Johnny Jordan, defensive lineman Cherokee Glasgow, and safety Antwaine Richardson have also announced their intentions to transfer. And quarterback Lance LeGendre has reportedly entered the transfer portal.