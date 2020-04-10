Maryland basketball transfer Ricky Lindo Jr. commits to George Washington

Former Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. has committed to play basketball at George Washington, he announced Friday on Instagram.
Lindo entered his name into the transfer portal March 30 after an uneven sophomore campaign in which his points and minutes diminished and he struggled to find a consistent role in coach Mark Turgeon’s rotation, even after the departure of twins Makhel and Makhi Mitchell.
A former three-star recruit and Washington native, Lindo appeared in 29 games and made two starts, averaging 1.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 7.1 minutes. As a freshman, Lindo played in 34 games, averaging 3.5 rebounds and 12.3 minutes a game.
On Tuesday, sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) announced he would forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, leaving Maryland with two open scholarships. The Terps received a commitment from former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton as they continue to search for impact players following the departure of Smith and senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.