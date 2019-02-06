In signing-day surprise, four-star quarterback Lance LeGendre signs with Maryland

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre committed and signed with Maryland on Wednesday, a national-signing-day surprise that could net first-year coach Michael Locksley his quarterback of the future.

LeGendre, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound New Orleans product rated the No. 279 overall prospect and ninth-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019 by the 247Sports.com Composite, chose the Terps over Florida State despite not having an offer two weeks ago and not visiting College Park until this past weekend. He also kept his recruitment largely private until signing his letter of intent.

The addition of LeGendre, a former Kansas commit who reportedly had offers from Alabama, Miami and Georgia, is a coup for a Terps class that has long been at the bottom of the Big Ten this cycle. With Locksley missing out on Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, who signed with Oklahoma, and parting ways with David Summers, who was part of the last coaching staff’s class, the program needed an athletic quarterback who meshed with the team’s offensive philosophy.

After yet another season of poor quarterback play at Maryland, LeGendre projects as a possible multiyear starter. Tyrrell Pigrome is the favorite to top the depth chart in 2019, with Max Bortenschlager and Tyler DeSue also options. Kasim Hill, who started in 2018, could miss the whole season after suffering his second knee injury in as many years.

At Warren Easton, a charter school in New Orleans, LeGendre helped lead his team to the Class 4A state title game last year, accounting for all three of the Eagles’ scores and more than 200 rushing yards in a 28-20 loss. He finished the season with 1,707 passing yards and 27 touchdowns along with 577 rushing yards and seven scores.

