New and familiar faces power No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse to 21-13 rout of High Point in season opener

COLLEGE PARK — John Tillman’s first glimpse of a Maryland men’s lacrosse program without Jared Bernhardt was a successful one.
In their first game without Bernhardt — the winner of the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s version of the Heisman Trophy, and the school’s record holder in goals and points in a single season and career — the No. 2 Terps sprinted to a 6-1 advantage in the first quarter en route to a 21-13 romp over visiting High Point in the season opener for both sides Saturday afternoon before an announced 1,635 at Maryland Stadium.
Instead of Bernhardt leading the offense in the prized No. 1 jersey, it was fifth-year senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas, a Sykesvilles resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, donning the No. 1 and torching the Panthers’ defense for a game-high eight points on five goals and three assists. Maryland (1-0), which won its 29th consecutive season opener and has not lost in its first game since March 6, 1993, in a 9-5 setback to Duke, boasted nine players with goals and enjoyed a 10-goal lead twice in the fourth quarter.
“It’s never easy,” Tillman said. “Early season, there’s a lot of things you’re still working on, guys in new roles. Just had a lot of faith in our older players, just the leadership that we have and the type of guys they are. Just knowing what they’re made of. Just felt like, ‘OK, regardless of how things go, we’ve got a good group and hopefully we can get a win,’ which we did.”
This year’s squad is a much different version of last season’s team that went 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the Big Ten before falling to Virginia, 17-16, in the NCAA Division I championship game May 31.
In addition to Bernhardt, gone are starting defenseman Nick Grill, primary faceoff specialist Justin Shockey and second-line midfielder Griffin Brown. And there are more than a dozen new faces on the roster, including 10 freshmen and high-profile transfers Jonathan Donville (Cornell), Keegan Khan (Villanova), Owen Murphy (Johns Hopkins), Owen Prybylski (Villanova), and Gavin Tygh (Virginia).
Many of those transfers made a quick and favorable impression. Khan, who joined Wisnauskas and sophomore Eric Malever as starters on attack, racked up six points on four goals and two assists.
Donville, who composed the first midfield along with fifth-year senior Anthony DeMaio and senior Kyle Long, chipped in two goals, and Murphy came off the bench as a second midfielder to score four times. Tygh won nine of 16 faceoffs, picked up five ground balls, and scored one goal, and Prybylski was the long-stick midfielder on the second defensive midfield unit.
Khan said the program’s recent history of six appearances in the tournament final since 2011 and the 2017 national title and “Be the best” motto have set the standard for the transfers.
“The saying is, ‘Be the best,’ and it really shows in practice every single day whether you’re a starting a player or a guy who’s just on the scout team,” he said. “You have to play as hard as you possibly can, and that’s just the expectation. It’s definitely a very good culture established here, and you can really see that just by being here for a short time.”
It’s not unfair to note that Maryland enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it can run last spring’s third- and fifth-leading goal scorers off the bench. Daniel Maltz, a junior attackman who amassed 40 goals and 10 assists and started with Wisnauskas and Bernhardt last spring, still had two goals and one assist. And fifth-year senior midfielder Bubba Fairman, who had 19 goals and seven assists as a starter with DeMaio and Long, scored once and picked up one ground ball in his new role as a short-stick defensive midfielder.
“What makes teams successful? Yeah, you can have talent, but you need to have great people and great teammates,” said Tillman, who noted that Fairman’s role was necessitated by the absence of two other short-stick defensive midfielders in graduate student Alex Smith and senior Joshua Coffman (Severna Park). “Bubba was like, ‘Listen, I’m happy to play more defense.’ … When you have guys like that, you appreciate it, and you know you can be really good because they’re putting the we instead of me.”
Of course, it helps when the offense is still led by familiar faces in Wisnauskas, Malever (one goal and three assists), Long (one goal and two assists) and DeMaio (two assists). And the defense continues to be anchored by junior goalkeeper Logan McNaney (eight saves against nine goals allowed), graduate student defenseman Matt Rahill (one ground ball and one caused turnover), graduate student short-stick defensive midfielder Roman Puglise (one ground ball and one caused turnover) and senior defenseman Brett Makar (one caused turnover).
Still, the Terps are far from a finished product. Tillman predicted that defensive coordinator Jesse Bernhardft would not be pleased watching film of the defense surrendering six goals in the fourth quarter and 13 goals for the entire game. The extra-man unit misfired on four of six chances, and the team committed eight of its 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
High Point (0-1) was paced by fifth-year senior attackman Asher Nolting’s seven points on one goal and six assists and sophomore attackman Brayden Mayea’s five goals.
But Saturday was a positive start for Maryland, which can expect a tougher effort when No. 8 Loyola Maryland visits next Saturday.
“We have a ton of new faces with Jon coming out of the midfield and Keegan,” Wisnauskas said. “This was a good first building block, but we’re just getting started. Moving forward, we have a good opponent next week in Loyola, which will be a good test for us.”
NO. 8 LOYOLA MARYLAND@NO. 2 MARYLAND
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network