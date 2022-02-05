New and familiar faces power No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse to 21-13 rout of High Point in season opener

“What makes teams successful? Yeah, you can have talent, but you need to have great people and great teammates,” said Tillman, who noted that Fairman’s role was necessitated by the absence of two other short-stick defensive midfielders in graduate student Alex Smith and senior Joshua Coffman (Severna Park). “Bubba was like, ‘Listen, I’m happy to play more defense.’ … When you have guys like that, you appreciate it, and you know you can be really good because they’re putting the we instead of me.”