QB Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland football to 37-16 win over Kent State, giving Terps a 4-0 start

COLLEGE PARK — It was Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s world, and Kent State was living in it Saturday afternoon.
The junior signal-caller laid waste to the Golden Flashes defense, throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-16 victory at Capital One Field. Maryland is 4-0 and undefeated in its nonconference slate for the first time since 2016.
Through Maryland’s first three games of the season, Tagovailoa has been praised for his decision-making in the pocket. During Maryland’s first drive of the game, Tagovailoa made his first mistake this season when his pass bounced off sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett and into the hands of Kent State cornerback Keith Sherald Jr. Tagovailoa’s first interception of the season led to the Golden Flashes (1-3) kicking a 35-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
From that point on, Tagovailoa was locked in, as he threw the ball to 11 different receivers while taking advantage of Kent State’s defense, which allowed 645 passing yards in its first three games.
In the first quarter, Tagovailoa threw a screen pass to running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who broke loose for a 20-yard gain. Tagovailoa, who has four 300-yard performances in his eight starts for Maryland, then launched a 33-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Dontay Demus Jr. that gave the Terps (4-0) a 7-3 lead with 5:25 to go in the first quarter. Demus finished with four receptions for 108 yards.
After running back Challen Faamatau caught a 11-yard pass and rushed for 19 yards during the closing seconds of the first quarter, Tagovailoa opened the second quarter by lofting a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jarrett. On Maryland’s next offensive drive, Demus sprinted past Kent State’s secondary for a 64-yard completion before Davis powered into the end zone for a 6-yard score, which put the Terps up 14-6 with 12:03 remaining in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa continued his strong performance in the third quarter, when he tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Corey Dyches with 5:21 remaining.
For years, Maryland has struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. Whether it was injuries or poor play, the Terps watched too many players struggle to find their footing. Tagovailoa has not only provided stability, but a glimmer of hope. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star Tua, is tied for third in program history in career 300-yard games and tied for fourth in most 300-yard games in a single season.
Tagovailoa has not only answered the question of how he would fare after a full offseason in College Park, but has given the Terps some optimism heading into back-to-back matchups with No. 5 Iowa and No. 10 Ohio State.
Despite the victory, Maryland might have suffered a significant loss on defense. Terps freshman linebacker Branden Jennings exited the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. Jennings was going after Kent State’s quarterback Dustin Crum (19-for-35 for 308 yards and one touchdown) before falling awkwardly to the ground.
Jennings laid on the field for a moment before trainers helped him walk off the field and into the locker room. Jennings, a former four-star recruit, has played a major role in the Terps defense, leading the team in total tackles heading into Saturday’s game.
This story will be updated.
NO. 5 IOWA@MARYLAND
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM