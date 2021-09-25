QB Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland football to 37-16 win over Kent State, giving Terps a 4-0 start

For years, Maryland has struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. Whether it was injuries or poor play, the Terps watched too many players struggle to find their footing. Tagovailoa has not only provided stability, but a glimmer of hope. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star Tua, is tied for third in program history in career 300-yard games and tied for fourth in most 300-yard games in a single season.