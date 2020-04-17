Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Kali Hartshorn will not return for fifth season

Maryland women’s lacrosse senior attacker Kali Hartshorn announced Thursday that she will not return for a fifth season.
“After a long month of deciding what I wanted to do, I have decided not to return to Maryland for a fifth year,” Hartshorn said in a statement released by the team. “This decision was much harder than I ever could have imagined."
Last month, the NCAA agreed to grant a fifth year of eligibility to Division I seniors in spring sports after the coronavirus pandemic canceled all events. But Hartshorn said at the time that while playing a fifth year was “definitely something in the back of my mind,” she was eager to begin a new chapter.
“[Playing] lacrosse has literally been my life since I was maybe 10 years old, and I was ready to move on,” she said in March. “I wouldn’t say I was excited, but I was looking forward to the future and what it held for me. … I don’t know. There’s a lot that I have to think about.”
Hartshorn, who ranks second all-time in Maryland history with 421 draw controls and was on pace to break three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings’ record, had 154 goals and 47 assists in 73 career games. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017, she was named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list to begin this past season and led the defending national champions in points (20), assists (10) and draw controls (33) before the season was canceled.