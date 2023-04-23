No. 7 Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse avenges loss, beats No. 3 Maryland, 12-11, to clinch share of Big Ten title

COLLEGE PARK — A Johns Hopkins-Maryland men’s lacrosse series that bills itself as “The Rivalry” lived up to the hype.

The No. 7 Blue Jays took their first two-goal lead on junior attackman Russell Melendez’s second of the game and then walled off the Terps’ comeback attempt in the final 3:51 to secure a 12-11 win Saturday night before an announced 6,594 at SECU Stadium.

Advertisement

The victory gave Johns Hopkins (11-4, 4-1 Big Ten) a share of the Big Ten’s regular-season title for the first time since 2015 when the program split the championship with Maryland. That was also the first year the conference sponsored the sport. Because of a 12-11 double overtime loss to Penn State on April 8, the Nittany Lions earned the No. 1 seed, while the Blue Jays drew the No. 2 seed.

The top two seeds earned byes to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals scheduled for May 4 at Homewood Field. Penn State will play at 1 p.m., and Johns Hopkins will play at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maryland (8-4, 3-2) — which had captured six conference regular-season crowns and four tournament championships — slipped to the No. 3 seed. The team will host No. 6 seed Rutgers (8-5, 1-4) in a quarterfinal at SECU Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Maryland's Dante Trader Jr., left, defends Johns Hopkins' Casey McDermott in first quarter Saturday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Blue Jays’ first winning campaign since 2018 was not lost on seniors like attackman Jacob Angelus.

“It’s obviously very special, and it’s a great feeling beating your rivals and winning a regular-season title,” he said. “But there’s so much more ahead for us. We’ll probably end up seeing those guys again, and we know that. It’s a good feeling, and we’ll enjoy it now, and we’ll enjoy the bye week, but there’s so much ahead for us.”

Saturday’s outcome was a drastic reversal from last year’s regular-season finale when the Terps walloped Johns Hopkins, 22-7, on April 24. Maryland had an eight-goal lead at halftime en route to saddling the Blue Jays with their most lopsided loss in program history.

But Angelus said he and his teammates did not use that memory as motivation, and coach Peter Milliman declined to delve into how much his team has improved since that debacle.

“It’s a fair comparison and I don’t want to say that it’s not,” he said. “But I don’t want really any of that measuring stick to involve us right now. I just want us to focus on the 2023 Jays and appreciate our experience together. I think if there’s any relevance to that, I really feel like all of those guys are still with us tonight. That was a really hard day. It was a tough day to be a Blue Jay, and I felt all the guys that were experiencing that with us, I just hope they all can appreciate and be a part of this one with us tonight because it was a program win.”

Maryland's Braden Erksa scores during the second quarter against Johns Hopkins on Saturday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

In a game befitting two storied programs, there were seven lead changes and 10 ties. After Terps senior attackman Daniel Maltz scored in transition to knot the score at 10 with 13:22 left in the fourth quarter, Johns Hopkins broke the tie with 8:23 remaining with a fast-break opportunity involving tic-tac-toe passing from graduate student attackman Garrett Degnon to Melendez to Angelus, who scored his third goal of the game.

Melendez gave the Blue Jays a 12-10 advantage by curling the right post and beating freshman goalkeeper Brian Ruppel while being dragged to the turf. That was the game’s first two-goal lead for either team.

Advertisement

Maryland halved the deficit when Maltz centered the ball to junior attackman Daniel Kelly, a Towson native and Calvert Hall graduate, for a goal with 54 seconds left. On the ensuing faceoff, Terps graduate student long-stick midfielder John Geppert picked up the loose ball, but sophomore attackman Zach Whittier airmailed a pass to freshman attackman Braden Erksa, and Johns Hopkins ran out the clock to cement the victory.

After giving up 16 shots to Maryland in the first quarter, the Blue Jays allowed just 17 in the final three periods and caused 11 of the Terps’ 18 turnovers. Senior goalie Tim Marcile (six saves) credited his defense with staying composed late in the game.

“We were extremely aggressive all night, and I think in the first three quarters, we may have run a little past where we needed to,” he said. “I think that fourth quarter, we really just dialed in and were ball hawks. They were moving together and forcing them to move the ball rather than allowing them just to beat us. The slides were on time, they were in people’s hands, there was good ball pressure.”

Erksa paced Maryland with five points on four goals and one assist, and Maltz found the net four times. But the team had more turnovers (five) than shots in the second quarter (four) and just as many turnovers as shots (seven) in the fourth.

“That fourth quarter, what will sting is how many times we brought the ball down in transition, and we just came up empty,” coach John Tillman said. “We didn’t even get a shot, we turned the ball over, we thought maybe it looked like it was there, and it wasn’t quite there.”

This season is the first time the Terps absorbed two conference losses since 2019, which was the only time they dropped to a No. 3 seed or worse. It’s also the first time since 2012 the program has suffered four losses in the regular season and did not have a winning streak longer than three games (not including the 2020 campaign canceled by the coronavirus pandemic).

Advertisement

“It’s turned into a little bit of a pattern. We win a couple, have some good performances and then have a letdown,” said Geppert, who had two ground balls and one assist. “At this point, it’s win-or-go-home for us, so that phase of this season needs to come to an end.”

Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

No. 11 Rutgers at No. 3 Maryland

Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Advertisement

No. 3 Maryland/No. 11 Rutgers at No. 7 Johns Hopkins

Thursday, May 4, approximately 3:30 p.m.