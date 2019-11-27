Maryland basketball fans making their way back into Baltimore after a visit to College Park will see two of the Terps’ current stars on their drive home.
A billboard reading “Baltimore Bred. Maryland Made.” with pictures of Smith and Morsell, both Mount Saint Joseph products, has been raised along Interstate 95, visible for northbound drivers entering the city. Coach Mark Turgeon surprised Smith and Morsell with the billboard in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account.
Smith, a sophomore, leads the Terps in points, rebounds and blocks per game. Morsell, a junior, has started four of Maryland’s five games and ranks second behind Smith on the team in shooting percentage among players who have attempted at least four shots a game.
Both Maryland natives and the No. 5 Terps will continue their season Thursday against Temple in the opening round of the Orlando Invitational.