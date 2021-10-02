7 turnovers, 10 penalties and one big injury doom Maryland football in crushing 51-14 loss to No. 5 Iowa

After Tagovailoa threw for 106 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first quarter, Iowa’s defense held Maryland’s signal-caller to just 6 yards and four interceptions. Tagovailoa finished the night 12-for-29 passing with 127 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions — two fewer than he threw in four starts last season — before being replaced by senior transfer Reece Udinski with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Udinski, a Virginia Military Institute transfer, also threw an interception in the fourth quarter, giving Maryland six on the evening, which tied a school record for most in a game.