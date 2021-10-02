Maryland Terrapins football host Iowa Hawkeyes | Photo

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) lunges with the ball to the pylon as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) tackles but a holding penalty - one of few called against the Hawkeyes - brings the ball back during the second quarter in College Park Fri., Oct. 1, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)