No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball falls short in 68-61 loss to No. 6 Indiana, ending 6-game winning streak

Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) is fouled by Maryland guard Gia Cooke (11) as she drives past Maryland guard Brinae Alexander (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Indiana defeated Maryland 68-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday night.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terps (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6-for-18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and 6-for-15 from 3-point range.

Indiana outscored Maryland 16-7 in the second quarter alone, in part due to a 9-0 run midway through that started with a Parrish 3-pointer. Maryland missed five shots and two free throws in that quarter, shooting 27% from the field and scoring a season-low seven points.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) defends Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the first half of Thursday night's game in Bloomington, Indiana. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Terps entered the night averaging 80 points per game and were second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting. They were also second to last in the Big Ten in turnovers, but the Hoosiers’ defense had little problem forcing them. Indiana stole the ball 12 times, led by four steals from Grace Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil. Parrish added three steals herself before fouling out near the end of the night.

Berger scored 11 points and added eight assists in her first game back at Assembly Hall after missing time due to a knee injury she suffered in November.

Brinae Alexander finished with 15 points while Abby Meyers and Shyanne Sellers each added nine points for Maryland.

Big picture

Maryland: The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Terps that included a victory over then-No. 6 UConn.

Indiana: The Hoosiers picked up a big win in a schedule that doesn’t get any easier. Three of their next four games come against ranked opponents, and only their matchup against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 26 is at home.

