Maryland loses Hill and Johnson to injuries, comeback falls short in 34-32 loss to Indiana

Maryland interim coach Matt Canada and his players have kept the mantra for months that each week is a new season.

That’s true, except when this week’s opponent for the Terps was Indiana and the last games are against Ohio State at home and Penn State on the road. For Maryland, Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium was potentially its season.

Barring any upsets the rest of the way, a long and emotional season will likely end without a bowl bid for the Terps.

After storming back from a 16-point third-quarter deficit behind backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to take the lead with less than five minutes left, Maryland lost, 34-32.

After the Terps got stopped short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion following Jeshaun Jones’ 15-yard touchdown catch on third down gave Maryland a 32-31 lead with 4:54 to go, a kickoff return to the Indiana 40 and a 27-yard run by freshman Stevie Scott set up a 42-yard field goal by junior Logan Justus with 2:32 left.

On Maryland’s last-ditch drive, Pigrome got the Terps to midfield by finding freshman receiver Dontay Demus for a 21-yard reception with 1:30 remaining. After the Hoosiers called timeout, Pigrome fumbled and Indiana recovered with 52 seconds left, allowing the Hoosiers to run out of the clock. It was Maryland’s fourth turnover of the game.

It not only cost Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) a chance to become bowl-eligible before facing the No. 10 Buckeyes and No. 20 Nittany Lions to close the season, but several key Terps left the game with injuries, including starting quarterback Kasim Hill.

Indiana (5-5, 2-5) broke a four-game losing streak behind sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey’s 16-for-28, 243-yard, three-touchdown performance, including two passing. Scott finished with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Hill, who again had struggled with his accuracy (4-for-12 for 43 yards and an interception), was injured in the second quarter as he tried to get away from Indiana linebacker Cam Jones, who twisted the redshirt freshman to the ground.

Hill appeared to grab his left knee and stayed down on the field for several minutes before walking off on his own. He returned to the sideline out of uniform for the second half. Hill missed the last nine games of his freshman year after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Unfortunately for the Terps, who have stayed relatively healthy this season, it was a scene that was often repeated. Senior running back Ty Johnson, who had missed the previous 1½ games with a calf injury, left earlier after reinjuring the leg.

A few minutes after returning a kickoff 47 yards to set up his own 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, sophomore running back Javon Leake was helped to the locker room holding his ribs. Junior linebacker Isaiah Davis also came out with an injury.

The defeat ruined a spectacular performance by McFarland, who broke the school’s single-game freshman rushing record with 210 yards on 29 carries and passed LaMont Jordan’s freshman season record in the process.

Unlike some of its recent Big Ten road games, Maryland dominated the opening quarter in terms of yardage gained (169-12) and time of possession (12:15-2:45), but could only manage a couple of short field goals by freshman kicker Joseph Petrino.

Helped by a pair of turnovers by the Terps — an interception on a badly underthrown pass by Hill and a fumble by sophomore running back Tayon Fleet-Davis — the Hoosiers scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter.

Behind Pigrome and McFarland, the Terps began their comeback.

Pigrome picked up 9 yards on his first snap for a first down, then let McFarland do much of the work until Fleet-Davis went in for a 3-yard touchdown. After a false start, Petrino missed his first extra point of the season.

But Maryland got the ball back right away, when junior tackle Adam McLean tipped a pass at line of scrimmage that graduate linebacker Tre Watson caught for his fifth interception of the season.

The Terps drove from their own 45 to the Indiana 13, but McFarland was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on third-and-2. Running out of time and downs Petrino’s third field of the game cut Maryland’s deficit to 21-15 at halftime.

The Hoosiers stretched the lead back to three scores on their opening possession of the second half, converting both a third-and-9 and a fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive. Ramsey hit Nick Westbrook on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

After a short field goal by the Hoosiers increased their lead to 31-15, sophomore running back Javon Leake returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Indiana 27.

On second-and-3 from the 20, Leake broke right and went unscathed in the end zone. A 2-point conversion pass from Pigrome to McFarland made it again a one-possession game.

