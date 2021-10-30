Maryland football holds off Indiana, 38-35, to end 3-game skid and move one win away from bowl eligibility

COLLEGE PARK — There was a breath of fresh air at Capital One Field on Saturday afternoon.
Maryland football defeated Indiana, 38-35, ending a three-game losing streak and pushing the Terps (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) one win closer to their first bowl game appearance in five years.
Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looked like the player that led the Terps to a 4-0 start, completing 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 419 yards and two touchdowns to become the first Maryland quarterback to throw for 400 yards in a game since Danny O’Brien in 2010.
In a critical game for the team’s postseason hopes, the Terps started strong. After only scoring a combined nine first-quarter points in the past three games, Maryland jumped out to a 14-0 lead in front of the homecoming crowd thanks to Indiana’s lack of discipline.
With Maryland facing a second-and-6 at Indiana’s 6-yard line early in the first quarter, the Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5) were called for pass interference, putting the Terps at the 2-yard line. Senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis took advantage, powering into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to give Maryland a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the quarter.
During Maryland’s next drive, Tagovailoa threw a 37-yard pass to walk-on running back Challen Faamatau (21 carries for 44 yards) to put the Terps in Indiana territory. After Tagovailoa was stuffed for no gain, Indiana was called for pass interference.
Two plays later, the Hoosiers were called for unnecessary roughness, which led to Faamatau rushing for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Terps a 14-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
After the Hoosiers opened up the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown by running back Stephen Carr to cut Maryland’s lead to 14-7, both teams went quiet on offense. The Terps punted three times in the second quarter, while Indiana was only able to convert a 55-yard field goal with eight seconds left to trim the deficit to 14-10 at the half.
With 11:12 remaining in the third quarter, Maryland found itself trailing. On third-and-2, Carr found an open gap and ran for a 66-yard touchdown to give the Hoosiers a 17-14 lead.
Tagovailoa, however, wasn’t fazed. He threw a 42-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, then an 11-yard pass to freshman receiver Marcus Fleming before the Hoosiers picked up their third defensive pass interference call of the afternoon. A few plays later, Faamatau scored a 1-yard touchdown to give the Terps a 21-14 lead with 8:34 to go in the third.
The Terps extended their lead to 28-14 with 4:04 remaining in the third when Tagovailoa connected with senior receiver Carlos Carriere on a 14-yard touchdown reception.
After Indiana cut the lead to 28-20 during the early stages of the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw a short pass to Carriere, who broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown to put the Terps up 35-20 with 12:12 remaining in the game. With injured star receiver Dontay Demus Jr. watching from the stands, Carriere had a breakout game, recording a career-high 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.
But the Hoosiers wouldn’t quit. Freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot with 9:28 to go, and McCulley connected with Hendershot once again for a 2-point conversion to cut Maryland’s lead to 35-28.
Maryland was able to chew up the clock by going on a five-minute scoring drive that resulted in a 41-yard field goal by senior kicker Joseph Petrino that made it 38-28. However, Indiana wasn’t done, as McCulley threw a 52-yard pass to wide-open receiver Ty Fryfogle to set up an 8-yard touchdown pass to Hendershot with a minute left in regulation.
But the Hoosiers failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, and Maryland ran out the clock to walk away with its second conference win of the season.
This story will be updated.
