Instant analysis: Maryland rallies from 14-point first-half deficit, beats No. 22 Indiana, 78-75

Maryland fans have grown accustomed to their team starting flat in big games and spending the rest of the night playing catchup, often clawing out a victory at the end.

On a Friday night when coach Mark Turgeon’s hot team got off to a frigid start and fell behind as many as 14 points in the first half against No. 22 Indiana, the Terps followed a familiar script.

Led by sophomore center Bruno Fernando, who finished with a career-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, Maryland used a 16-0 run early in the second half to beat the Hoosiers, 78-75.

The victory was the fifth straight for Maryland (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten), and the second straight in a matchup with a Top 25 team after a run of 12 straight defeats to ranked opponents over three seasons.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford led Indiana (12-4, 3-2) with 28 points, tying a career high. Langford scored 20 points in the second half to give the Hoosiers any hopes of not being blown out.

Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had a terrific second half for the second straight game.

Though not as dominant as when he scored 23 of his career-high 27 points Tuesday at Minnesota, Cowan had 16 of his 24 points in the second half Friday night. He also had seven assists and five rebounds.

Given the two recent wins over ranked teams, the win should put Maryland back in the Top 25 for the first time since the Terps lost to Purdue in early December.

As much as Langford lived up to the hype that followed him from high school, fellow freshman phenom Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) had a forgettable night offensively.

Smith finished with just two points, a pair of second-half free throws, and missed all nine shots he took from the field, including a breakaway dunk in the first half. He did have 10 rebounds.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Maryland looked like two different teams — again. As poorly as the Terps played in the first half, when they fell behind 9-0 right at the start and 28-14 later on, they played better late in the first half and early in the second half, when they turned an eight-point halftime deficit into as much as a 10-point lead.

CAPTION University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56