Maryland football’s 2021 Big Ten opener at Illinois moved to Friday night

The Maryland football team will open its 2021 Big Ten schedule in prime time when the Terps travel to Memorial Stadium to take on Illinois on Friday, Sept. 17.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. Kickoff time and television information will be announced at a later date, Maryland said in a news release.
This game will mark Maryland’s first at Memorial Stadium. With the trip to Illinois, which is led by new coach Bret Bielema, the Terps will have played at every Big Ten school.
Illinois allowed a limited number of fans to attend its annual spring game April 19, with 6-foot social distancing and face masks required for attendees. Maryland announced earlier this week that it will welcome fans at full capacity for all sporting events in the 2021-22 school year.
It will be just the second all-time matchup between the schools, with Maryland topping Illinois, 63-33, at home in 2018, the most points the Terps have scored in a Big Ten game.
Led by third-year head coach Mike Locksley, the Terps return 85% of their total production from last season. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. are set to pace Maryland’s passing game, which ranked second in the Big Ten in 2020 with 264 yards per game. The Terps return a trio of 2020 All-Big Ten honorees on the defensive side of the ball, including sophomore Tarheeb Still, who led the nation in pass breakups per game in 2020.