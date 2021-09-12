Maryland football gets contributions from all over the roster in dominant win over Howard, 62-0

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland football coach Mike Locksley remembers Sept. 11, 2001, like it was yesterday. Locksley, the Terps’ running backs and recruiting coordinator at the time, was in a meeting when word got out that the World Trade Center in New York had been struck. Moments later, the Pentagon was attacked. Locksley and the rest of the coaching staff dispersed to check on their families and the players, particularly Sal Aragona and Melvin Fowler, who had family in the New York area.