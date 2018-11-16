Needing second-half comeback, Maryland shows pride in 80-69 win over Hofstra

There wasn't a lot of energy for the Maryland men’s basketball team inside Xfinity Center for the first half of Friday’s night’s game against Hofstra. Not from a small crowd, and certainly not from the Terps themselves.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the crowd and Mark Turgeon’s team woke up.

Was it sophomore center Bruno Fernando rescuing an air-balled 3-point try by sophomore guard Darryl Morsell that wound up with freshman guard Eric Ayala hitting one of his own? Was it Morsell seemingly rising to rafters — or at least over the rim — to nearly dunk in a miss by Ayala? Or was it freshman guard Aaron Wiggins, after a cold start shooting, making three straight 3s from the same corner?

There was definitely a jolt for the Terps, trailing by four at halftime and by eight early in the second half, turning that energy into an 80-69 victory.

After having five players in double figures in Monday night’s 23-point win over North Carolina A&T, the Terps put six in double figures: Fernando, who didn’t start for the first time this season and quickly got into early foul trouble, led with 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting and seven rebounds.

Ayala finished with 14 points, including the first three 3-pointers of his career. Wiggins added 13 points and six rebounds, with Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) getting 12 points (and one near ESPN “SportsCenter” highlight) and six rebounds.

Freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) and junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. each added 11 points, with Smith getting seven rebounds and Cowan picking up six rebounds and four assists.

Senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman led Hofstra (2-2) with 27 points.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: It’s going to be interesting to see who is going to be able to stop Fernando — the opposition, the referees or himself.

Fernando, who came into the game having made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts, is clearly a handful for mid-majors.

If he can stay out of foul trouble, Fernando’s ability to create space with his spins and strength inside might make him a difficult player to guard even as the competition improves.

