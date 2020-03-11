Former Maryland LB E.J. Henderson selected to Class of 2020 College Football Hall of Fame

Former Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson has been selected as a member of the Class of 2020 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.
Henderson, the only two-time consensus First Team All-American in Maryland football history, becomes the seventh Terp to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
A four-year player at College Park, Henderson won the 2002 Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. As a junior and senior, Henderson was a consensus first-team All-American.
The Aberdeen High School graduate led Maryland in tackles his final three seasons and ranks second in Terps history with 473. As a junior, he was named ACC Player of the Year and helped lead Maryland to the 2001 ACC title.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Henderson in the second round of the 2003 NFL draft. Henderson played his entire nine-year career with the Vikings and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011.
Former Ravens quarterback Steve McNair (Alcorn State) was also selected to the Class of 2020 College Football Hall of Fame.