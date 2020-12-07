About that career high? Hakim Hart’s point total adjusted to 32 in Maryland’s win over Saint Peter’s.

In the Maryland men’s basketball team’s 90-57 win over visiting Saint Peter’s on Friday, Hakim Hart enjoyed a career day.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard finished with a career-high 33 points, the most by a Terp since Diamond Stone had 39 in a win over Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015.
Or so everyone thought: Hart actually finished with 32 points, the team noted Monday, because of a statistical error near the end of the game.
With roughly 13 minutes to go, Maryland forward Galin Smith was fouled by KC Ndefo of Saint Peter’s, sending Smith to the free throw line. Ndefo was then assessed with two technical fouls for apparently saying something to an official and ejected from the game, so Hart attempted four free throws, and made three. Smith then had a one-and-one for the foul by Ndefo and made both, but the official box score incorrectly credited Hart with four made free throws and Smith with one.
Hart actually scored 32 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. Smith had four points, not three. It still stands as a career high for Hart, who entered the game with 45 points in his college career, and doesn’t affect the 90-57 final score.
Hart will have to find a new nickname, though, after Maryland called him “K33M” after the game in reference to his thought-to-be 33 points. His 32 points tied Melo Trimble, who hit that total against Northwestern in 2017, for the most since 2015.
Hart was granted the start because junior guard Aaron Wiggins didn’t practice all week because of an elbow injury, but coach Mark Turgeon said he’s unlikely to adjust his starting lineup.
“I didn’t realize he had 33. I thought he was around 23, and I know he got on a spurt there at the end,” Turgeon said after the game. “Aaron did a little shooting in a little dry run yesterday, but we could see that Aaron was a little bit rusty. I know Hakim had 33 today, but he’ll be back to the bench tomorrow, coming off the bench. But he’s gained a lot of confidence from this coaching staff and from his teammates.”
Said Hart: “It is what it is. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team.”