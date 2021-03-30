xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Highly touted freshman LB Terrence Lewis won’t participate in Maryland spring football after surgery for torn ACL

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 30, 2021 1:20 PM
Maryland players prepare for a drill during the team's 2021 spring football practice.
Maryland players prepare for a drill during the team's 2021 spring football practice. (Maryland Athletics)

Terrence Lewis, the headlining piece of Maryland football’s 2021 recruiting class, will not participate in spring practice after undergoing surgery in January for a torn ACL, coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday.

Lewis, the top-rated inside linebacker in his class and a five-star prospect, played his senior season of high school football with the injury and Maryland’s doctors discovered it upon his early enrollment at College Park.

Advertisement

Locksley did not provide a timeline for Lewis’ rehabilitation nor say whether the Florida native would be able to return for the beginning of Maryland’s 2021 season, which begins Sept. 4 against West Virginia.

Lewis’ injury further raises questions regarding who will fill the void at the middle linebacker position created by the transfer of Chance Campbell (Calvert Hall), the team’s leading tackler in 2020. The Terps return junior Fa’Najae Gotay and sophomore Ruben Hyppolite II, who combined for four starts in last season’s 2-3 finish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

InsideMDSports first reported on Lewis’ injury.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement