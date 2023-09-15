‘Keep leading with love’: Maryland, Virginia football programs know how it feels to play after tragedy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Virginia's Perris Jones, left, embraces Mike Hollins during Saturday's game against James Madison. Hollins, who was injured in a shooting that killed teammates Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry last November, scored two touchdowns in the Cavaliers' first home game since the tragedy. (Mike Kropf/AP)

There is no love lost when it comes to the rivalry between Maryland and Virginia — whether it’s politics, quality of life or sports.

But when the Terps host the Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m. at SECU Stadium, football won’t be the only common bond.

Virginia is less than a year removed from the shooting deaths of three players, wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D’Sean Perry, by a former teammate after they arrived back on campus after a field trip in November. And when the team makes the trip to College Park, it will find a sympathetic opponent in Maryland, which has dealt with its own tragedies, including the death of freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair in 2018.

“I can’t imagine going through that and then going out there to play,” graduate student wide receiver Jeshaun Jones said of the Cavaliers. “Anytime you lose a brother, especially in a tragic situation like that, it’s terrible. … I know that it’s tough, but I hope we all have a good game and we all play for our brothers.”

As a show of solidarity, the Terps are bringing back helmet decals they wore last season. The stickers feature the state of Virginia in blue with an orange heart in the center.

This is the helmet decals Maryland football players will wear in solidarity with Virginia, which is continuing to grieve the shooting deaths of three players 10 months ago. The sticker is the state of Virginia in blue with an orange heart in the center. (Courtesy of University of Maryland)

It’s a small gesture for a Cavaliers program reeling from what occurred Nov. 13. Chandler, Davis and Perry died after getting shot by Christopher Jones Jr., and running back Mike Hollins recovered from a gunshot to his abdomen.

In response, the school canceled the last two games of last season. Jones, a 23-year-old former walk-on, is facing aggravated murder charges.

The public face of Virginia’s recovery has been coach Tony Elliott, a former Clemson assistant who was hired Dec. 10, 2021. Before the team’s season-opening game at No. 12 Tennessee on Sept. 2 aired by ABC, Elliott said he viewed the team’s preparation as a sign of its growth.

“Every day is the triumph for us,” he said at the time. “I believe as a program, every day that we continue to wake up and come to work, put our best foot forward, that’s the triumph in all of this. Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show just how resilient the human spirit is, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

If there is one person suited for the job of turning the Virginia program around, it is Elliott, according to Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who cited Elliott’s steadiness and faith. The two are close as Locksley in 2018 succeeded Elliott as the recipient of the Frank Broyles Award honoring the nation’s top assistant and Elliott was a member of an inaugural class of coaches matched with athletic directors coordinated by the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, which Locksley launched.

Elliott has overcome his own personal hardships. The son of a father who spent time in prison, Elliott, his mother and younger sister were homeless at times in Los Angeles, and his mother died in a car accident that he, his sister, stepfather and stepbrother survived.

Locksley said he contacted Elliott — who declined to be interviewed for this article — shortly after hearing of the on-campus shooting.

“I think the only thing I shared with him is, ‘Hey, man, these players are going to need you, and I know there’s not a better and stronger person,’” Locksley said. “I just encouraged him to stay strong in his faith and keep leading with love.”

Although Locksley was an offensive coordinator at Alabama when McNair, a Randallstown native and McDonogh graduate, died June 13, 2018, after suffering heatstroke and collapsing during an offseason workout on May 29, Locksley was hired by Maryland before the 2019 season in part to help navigate the program through tumult and scrutiny. He has endured his own tragedy, losing his son, Meiko, in a fatal shooting in Columbia on Sept. 3, 2017.

“That taught me going into this situation after Jordan’s tragedy that everybody is going to be at different places of healing, and as the leader and coach, you’ve just got to address them and manage them individually,” he said. “It taught me patience and also passion and empathy for some of the guys for how they had to deal with some of those things.”

Hollins, a senior who elected to return to Virginia this season, scored two touchdowns in Saturday’s 36-35 loss to James Madison in the team’s first game back at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Before the game, the school honored Chandler, Davis and Perry by airing a video tribute narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson and displaying plaques and their jersey numbers.

“Unfortunately, the score didn’t go our way, but it will in due time,” Elliott said after the game. “There’s going to be times when you do win, and then you can say, ‘You know what? I’ve got a lot of work to do to improve.’ So it’s that delicate balance, but it’s my job to make sure that the staff and the players don’t stop believing. I’m not going to stop believing, and I don’t want people around me who don’t want to believe.”

For all of the compassion the Terps might have for the Cavaliers, both teams will poke and prod each other for soft spots to earn a much-coveted win. The irony of Friday night’s objective is not lost on Jones.

“It is ironic, but I feel like it’s an opportunity just to get out there and play,” he said. “We’re all winners at the end of the day, and that’s what our brothers would have wanted us to do — get out there and play for them. I feel like that’s what they would want.”

Outlook

This matchup pits two teams heading in opposite directions. The Cavaliers dropped their season opener at No. 12 Tennessee, 49-13, which did not qualify as surprising. What was shocking was Saturday’s 36-35 loss to James Madison in Virginia’s home opener, especially to a Dukes program that made the leap before the 2022 season from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level to the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Meanwhile, the Terps are 2-0 for the eighth time in the past nine years and are seeking to improve to 3-0 for the third consecutive season. Maryland had to rebound from a 14-0 deficit to overtake visiting Charlotte, 38-20, on Saturday. This game will mark the first between the former Atlantic Coast Conference members since Oct. 12, 2013, when that Terps squad pulled off a narrow 27-26 win at home.

Key for Maryland

The Terps overcame Charlotte on the strength of a run offense that erupted for 243 yards and two touchdowns. And now they get a tasty matchup with a Virginia defense that has allowed a total of 454 yards and seven touchdowns in two games, including 167 rushing yards and two scores to James Madison. “I felt like defensively, the run fits were better, but we’re still just not getting guys on the ground on first contact,” Elliott said. “We’re still having way too many missed tackles.”

Key for Virginia

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea looked like the real deal. In his first career start, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 377 yards with two touchdowns and one interception en route to being named the ACC’s Offensive Rookie of the Week. In this young season, Colandrea is immediately the most dangerous quarterback the Terps will have faced. “You saw him make some big plays for them obviously a week ago,” Locksley said. “As a true freshman, to see what he was able to do, it was pretty impressive.”

Virginia at Maryland

Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: 105.7 FM

