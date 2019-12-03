The source also confirmed that four other Maryland players entered the NCAA transfer portal: freshman safety Treron Collins, a former three-star prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, who played in three games; junior backup kicker Paul Inzerillo, who made two of three extra-point attempts in blowout wins over Howard and Syracuse early in the season; sophomore wide receiver Jayden Comma, a former three-star recruit who caught one pass for 22 yards in a loss at Purdue; and junior tight end Robert Schwob (Broadneck).