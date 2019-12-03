Twin brothers Breyon and Brandon Gaddy, who came to Maryland as part of a 2017 football recruiting class ranked 18th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, have put their names in the NCAA transfer portal, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 348-pound Breyon Gaddy, a former four-star prospect coming out of high school in Virginia Beach, was moved from the defensive line to the offensive line and played sparingly, appearing in five games. The 6-3, 311-pound Brandon Gaddy, a three-star prospect, played in 11 games and was credited with 16 tackles, including one sack.
The source also confirmed that four other Maryland players entered the NCAA transfer portal: freshman safety Treron Collins, a former three-star prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, who played in three games; junior backup kicker Paul Inzerillo, who made two of three extra-point attempts in blowout wins over Howard and Syracuse early in the season; sophomore wide receiver Jayden Comma, a former three-star recruit who caught one pass for 22 yards in a loss at Purdue; and junior tight end Robert Schwob (Broadneck).
Tight end Tyler Devera, a former three-star prospect from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, announced his intention to transfer in October.
The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in the fall of 2018 to allow players to make it known of their intention to transfer and for college coaches to see which players might be available to sign national letters of intent.
First-year Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced last week that Sean Savoy, a junior wide receiver who transferred to Maryland from Virginia Tech earlier this year, is no longer a part of team but will continue to attend classes in College Park.
Savoy was the first player who started a game to leave the team under Locksley. Two others, senior wide receiver DJ Turner and junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, remain with the team after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired, respectively, among other offenses.